Ky. Wesleyan Baseball swept in doubleheader and series by Findlay

FINDLAY, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan Baseball Team dropped two at Findlay on Sunday, falling 8-4 and 11-8 to the Oilers.

Findlay moves to 25-20 (16-12 G-MAC), while Wesleyan falls to 17-29 (11-17 G-MAC).

Game One

The Panthers got behind early in game one and couldn’t come back, as they spotted the Oilers an eight-run advantage by the fourth inning. Zach Curtis tried to spark a comeback in the fifth inning with his 12th home run of the year. Three RBI’s from Gabriel Medina, Cade Gudalis, and Brandon Valdez cut the lead in half in the top of the seventh, but it was too late as Findlay took this one by four.

Kyle Werries went 3-for-4 in the game, while Zach Curtis went 1-for-3 with an RBI and 2 runs scored.

Nick Judd (3-5) struck out four in the loss.

Game Two

Wesleyan got up early in game two, as solo shots from Braxton French and Brandon Valdez in the first and third innings quickly put the Panthers up 2-0. The Oilers tied it up in the third, but Aric Lyons managed to score on a balk in the fifth to re-take the lead.

After a three-run shot by Findlay gave them the lead, the Panthers took advantage of Oiler miscues to take back the lead in the sixth. With two outs on the board, Jacob Adams reached first on a throwing error by the shortstop. Cade Gudalis took advantage, hitting a single through the left side to score Zach Curtis. Aric Lyons hit an RBI single on the next at bat, and Adams scored on the same play thanks to a throwing error by the third baseman, putting Wesleyan up 6-5.

Findlay re-took the lead for good in the seventh, scoring five runs in the inning to go up 10-5. Jacob Adams hit a solo home run in the eighth, and Jaret Humphrey nabbed an RBI thanks to a bases loaded walk in the ninth, but it wasn’t enough as Wesleyan fell 11-8.

Aric Lyons went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in the game, while Braxton French also added a run and an RBI while tallying two hits.

Brayden Bush (1-1) took the loss for the Panthers.

Wesleyan will have one more home series to secure a G-MAC playoff birth, as they host Ohio Dominican on Thursday and Friday of this week. Both doubleheader openers are scheduled to start at noon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.