IU and Purdue alumni to hold Red and Black Food Drive event in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The rivalry between Indiana University and Purdue University is about to come head to head in Evansville during a food drive.

Officials say alumni from both schools, all based out of Evansville, will hold the seventh Red and Black Give Back Food Drive this Saturday.

Alumni will be stationed at all six Evansville Schnuck’s locations from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, collecting canned food and money, all of which will get donated to the Tri-State Food Bank.

“It’s all about the Boilers this year,” said Purdue alumni, Nate Hahn. “We have the actual oaken bucket and we’re going to bring home the Evansville taken as well.”

“Fun fact, IU and Purdue have won in alternating years so there’s never been a winner two times in a row,” said IU alumni, Bradley Colvert. “I’m not a stats guy but numbers don’t lie. I think we’re going come out ready to go and it’s going be a great event. "

Officials say over the pas six years, the Red and Black Give Back Food Drive has raised over $25,000 and collected nearly 11,000 pounds of food.

