ISP complete investigation into Deputy Hacker’s death

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say the investigation into the death of Deputy Asson Hacker has been completed.

They say this comes after Deputy Hacker’s death was ruled natural.

[Previously: Coroner releases cause and manner of Deputy Hacker’s death]

State Police say the final report is being typed up now, and will get sent to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

They say it will be up to them to decide if any charges would be filed.

Officials say 33-year-old Deputy Asson Hacker died during tactical training with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

[Funeral service held for Deputy Asson Hacker]

The coroner says his cause of death is “exertional sickling” due to sickle cell trait.

The report shows the mechanism of death was congenital disease, and the manner of death was natural.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.