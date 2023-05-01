Birthday Club
INDOT announces intermittent road closures for SR 57

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is announcing intermittent road closures for State Road 57 in Evansville.

According to a release, beginning on Monday, May 8 crews will begin spot paving operations along SR 57 near the Evansville Regional Airport.

They say the work will be about nine miles down SR 57, beginning near intersection of SR 57 and U.S. 41.

Spot paving work will only happen on weekdays.

It will begin between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., and will take about a week to finish.

INDOT says the official detour for the project will be U.S. 41 to I-64 to I-69.

