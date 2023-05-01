Indiana Primary election to begin Tuesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana’s Primary election will begin Tuesday.
Officials say polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The deadline to vote early in Evansville is Monday. You can do that at EVPL Central from 9:00 a.m. until noon.
All other early voting locations have closed.
