Indiana Primary election to begin Tuesday

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana’s Primary election will begin Tuesday.

Officials say polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The deadline to vote early in Evansville is Monday. You can do that at EVPL Central from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

All other early voting locations have closed.

