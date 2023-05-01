IHSAA unveils Blind Draw for upcoming Baseball Sectionals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re about 3 weeks away, from the start of the IHSAA softball and baseball postseason tournaments. Sunday night, teams all around the state, found out who they’ll play, as the annual sectional draw took place.
Normally the draws are on separate nights, and a week or two later, but the IHSAA wanted to do them both earlier, to give school administrators, more time to schedule the games around graduations and other things.
Below are the local brackets for the baseball sectional draw:
--CLASS 4A @ BOSSE FIELD--
FIRST ROUND: Central vs. Reitz
SEMIFINALS: Castle vs. Harrison
SEMIFINALS : North vs. Central-Reitz winner
SEMIFINAL WINNERS MEET IN CHAMPIONSHIP
--CLASS 3A @ BRAUN STADIUM--
FIRST ROUND: Bosse vs. Memorial
FIRST ROUND: Boonville vs. Gibson Southern
SEMIFINALS: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
SEMIFINALS: Mount Vernon vs. Princeton
SEMIFINAL WINNERS MEET IN CHAMPIONSHIP
--CLASS 3A @ LEAGUE STADIUM--
FIRST ROUND: Southridge vs. Heritage Hills
FIRST ROUND: Jasper vs. Washington
SEMIFINALS: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
SEMIFINALS: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Pike Central
SEMIFINAL WINNERS MEET IN CHAMPIONSHIP
--CLASS 2A @ FOREST PARK--
FIRST ROUND: Tell City vs. South Spencer
FIRST ROUND: Mater Dei vs. North Posey
SEMIFINALS: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
SEMIFINALS: Forest Park vs. Perry Central
SEMIFINAL WINNERS MEET IN CHAMPIONSHIP
--CLASS 1A @ TECUMSEH--
FIRST ROUND: Evansville Christian vs. Cannelton
FIRST ROUND: Wood Memorial vs. Springs Valley
SEMIFINALS: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
SEMIFINALS: Northeast Dubois vs. Tecumseh
SEMIFINAL WINNERS MEET IN CHAMPIONSHIP
