IHSAA unveils Blind Draw for upcoming Baseball Sectionals

By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re about 3 weeks away, from the start of the IHSAA softball and baseball postseason tournaments. Sunday night, teams all around the state, found out who they’ll play, as the annual sectional draw took place.

Normally the draws are on separate nights, and a week or two later, but the IHSAA wanted to do them both earlier, to give school administrators, more time to schedule the games around graduations and other things.

Below are the local brackets for the baseball sectional draw:

--CLASS 4A @ BOSSE FIELD--

FIRST ROUND: Central vs. Reitz

SEMIFINALS: Castle vs. Harrison

SEMIFINALS : North vs. Central-Reitz winner

SEMIFINAL WINNERS MEET IN CHAMPIONSHIP

--CLASS 3A @ BRAUN STADIUM--

FIRST ROUND: Bosse vs. Memorial

FIRST ROUND: Boonville vs. Gibson Southern

SEMIFINALS: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

SEMIFINALS: Mount Vernon vs. Princeton

SEMIFINAL WINNERS MEET IN CHAMPIONSHIP

--CLASS 3A @ LEAGUE STADIUM--

FIRST ROUND: Southridge vs. Heritage Hills

FIRST ROUND: Jasper vs. Washington

SEMIFINALS: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

SEMIFINALS: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Pike Central

SEMIFINAL WINNERS MEET IN CHAMPIONSHIP

--CLASS 2A @ FOREST PARK--

FIRST ROUND: Tell City vs. South Spencer

FIRST ROUND: Mater Dei vs. North Posey

SEMIFINALS: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

SEMIFINALS: Forest Park vs. Perry Central

SEMIFINAL WINNERS MEET IN CHAMPIONSHIP

--CLASS 1A @ TECUMSEH--

FIRST ROUND: Evansville Christian vs. Cannelton

FIRST ROUND: Wood Memorial vs. Springs Valley

SEMIFINALS: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

SEMIFINALS: Northeast Dubois vs. Tecumseh

SEMIFINAL WINNERS MEET IN CHAMPIONSHIP

