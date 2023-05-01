IHSAA conducts annual blind draw, for upcoming Softball Sectionals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re about 3 weeks away, from the start of the IHSAA softball and baseball postseason tournaments. Sunday night, teams found out who they’ll play, as the annual softball sectional draw took place.

Normally the draws are on separate nights, and a week or two later, but the IHSAA wanted to do them both earlier, to give school administrators, more time to schedule the games around other activities, like graduations.

Below are the results of the softball sectional draw, by classes.

--CLASS 4A @ NORTH H.S.--

FIRST ROUND: Central vs. Castle

FIRST ROUND: North vs. Reitz

SEMIFINALS: Harrison vs. G1 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

--CLASS 3A @ GIBSON SOUTHERN--

FIRST ROUND: Princeton vs. Bosse

FIRST ROUND: Mt. Vernon vs. Boonville

SEMIFINALS: Memorial vs. G1 winner

SEMIFINALS: Gibson Southern vs. G2 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

--CLASS 3A @ JASPER--

FIRST ROUND: Washington vs. Pike Central

FIRST ROUND: Jasper vs. Southridge

SEMIFINALS: Heritage Hills vs. G1 winner

SEMIFINALS: Vincennes Lincoln vs. G2 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

--CLASS 2A @ CEDAR CREST SCHOOL IN FERDINAND--

FIRST ROUND: Forest Park vs. South Spencer

FIRST ROUND: Perry Central vs. Mater Dei

SEMIFINALS: North Posey vs. G1 winner

SEMIFINALS: Tell City vs. G2 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

--CLASS 1A @ WOOD MEMORIAL--

FIRST ROUND: Northeast Dubois vs. Cannelton

SEMIFINALS: Wood Memorial vs. Tecumseh

SEMIFINALS: Springs Valley vs. G1 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

