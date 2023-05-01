IHSAA conducts annual blind draw, for upcoming Softball Sectionals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re about 3 weeks away, from the start of the IHSAA softball and baseball postseason tournaments. Sunday night, teams found out who they’ll play, as the annual softball sectional draw took place.
Normally the draws are on separate nights, and a week or two later, but the IHSAA wanted to do them both earlier, to give school administrators, more time to schedule the games around other activities, like graduations.
Below are the results of the softball sectional draw, by classes.
--CLASS 4A @ NORTH H.S.--
FIRST ROUND: Central vs. Castle
FIRST ROUND: North vs. Reitz
SEMIFINALS: Harrison vs. G1 winner
CHAMPIONSHIP: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
--CLASS 3A @ GIBSON SOUTHERN--
FIRST ROUND: Princeton vs. Bosse
FIRST ROUND: Mt. Vernon vs. Boonville
SEMIFINALS: Memorial vs. G1 winner
SEMIFINALS: Gibson Southern vs. G2 winner
CHAMPIONSHIP: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
--CLASS 3A @ JASPER--
FIRST ROUND: Washington vs. Pike Central
FIRST ROUND: Jasper vs. Southridge
SEMIFINALS: Heritage Hills vs. G1 winner
SEMIFINALS: Vincennes Lincoln vs. G2 winner
CHAMPIONSHIP: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
--CLASS 2A @ CEDAR CREST SCHOOL IN FERDINAND--
FIRST ROUND: Forest Park vs. South Spencer
FIRST ROUND: Perry Central vs. Mater Dei
SEMIFINALS: North Posey vs. G1 winner
SEMIFINALS: Tell City vs. G2 winner
CHAMPIONSHIP: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
--CLASS 1A @ WOOD MEMORIAL--
FIRST ROUND: Northeast Dubois vs. Cannelton
SEMIFINALS: Wood Memorial vs. Tecumseh
SEMIFINALS: Springs Valley vs. G1 winner
CHAMPIONSHIP: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
