Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

IHSAA conducts annual blind draw, for upcoming Softball Sectionals

IHSAA Logo
IHSAA Logo(IHSAA website)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re about 3 weeks away, from the start of the IHSAA softball and baseball postseason tournaments. Sunday night, teams found out who they’ll play, as the annual softball sectional draw took place.

Normally the draws are on separate nights, and a week or two later, but the IHSAA wanted to do them both earlier, to give school administrators, more time to schedule the games around other activities, like graduations.

Below are the results of the softball sectional draw, by classes.

--CLASS 4A @ NORTH H.S.--

FIRST ROUND: Central vs. Castle

FIRST ROUND: North vs. Reitz

SEMIFINALS: Harrison vs. G1 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

--CLASS 3A @ GIBSON SOUTHERN--

FIRST ROUND: Princeton vs. Bosse

FIRST ROUND: Mt. Vernon vs. Boonville

SEMIFINALS: Memorial vs. G1 winner

SEMIFINALS: Gibson Southern vs. G2 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

--CLASS 3A @ JASPER--

FIRST ROUND: Washington vs. Pike Central

FIRST ROUND: Jasper vs. Southridge

SEMIFINALS: Heritage Hills vs. G1 winner

SEMIFINALS: Vincennes Lincoln vs. G2 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

--CLASS 2A @ CEDAR CREST SCHOOL IN FERDINAND--

FIRST ROUND: Forest Park vs. South Spencer

FIRST ROUND: Perry Central vs. Mater Dei

SEMIFINALS: North Posey vs. G1 winner

SEMIFINALS: Tell City vs. G2 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

--CLASS 1A @ WOOD MEMORIAL--

FIRST ROUND: Northeast Dubois vs. Cannelton

SEMIFINALS: Wood Memorial vs. Tecumseh

SEMIFINALS: Springs Valley vs. G1 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested during traffic stop on drug possession charges, police say
Man arrested during traffic stop on drug possession charges, police say
EPD: Man arrested at Bally’s for trespassing after being banned
EPD: Man arrested at Bally’s for trespassing after being banned
Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop
Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop
EPD: Man arrested after residential break in Friday night
EPD: Man arrested after residential break in Friday night
Parts of Tri-State area experience hail fall
Parts of Tri-State area experience hail fall

Latest News

IHSAA Logo
IHSAA unveils Blind Draw for upcoming Baseball Sectionals
USI Baseball falls in series finale at SIU-Edwardsville
Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
Ky. Wesleyan Baseball swept in doubleheader and series by Findlay
Pocket City Spring League providing opportunities for youth basketball players
Pocket City Spring League providing opportunities for youth basketball players