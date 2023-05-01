EPD: Man arrested after threatening teen with gun

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a man was arrested after threatening a teenager with a gun on Sunday evening.

EPD says officers responded to a person with a gun on the 1100 block of North Main Street in Evansville at around 5:55 p.m. Police say the suspect, later identified as Kyiland Kimbrough, was threatening the teenager with a gun.

Officers surround the home and the suspect came out peacefully, EPD says.

Kimbrough was arrested and is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon and pointing a loaded firearm.

