EPD: Man arrested after threatening teen with gun
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a man was arrested after threatening a teenager with a gun on Sunday evening.
EPD says officers responded to a person with a gun on the 1100 block of North Main Street in Evansville at around 5:55 p.m. Police say the suspect, later identified as Kyiland Kimbrough, was threatening the teenager with a gun.
Officers surround the home and the suspect came out peacefully, EPD says.
Kimbrough was arrested and is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon and pointing a loaded firearm.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.