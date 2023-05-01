DCSO warns public about scam law enforcement calls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about scam phone calls where someone is representing themselves as a law enforcement official.

Officials say the caller tells people who answer the phone they have a fine that needs to be paid to law enforcement.

Daviess County officials say law enforcement would never ask someone to pay for anything over the phone.

Authorities say if you receive a call that appears to be a scam to hang up immediately.

