Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

DCSO warns public about scam law enforcement calls

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***(Pixabay)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about scam phone calls where someone is representing themselves as a law enforcement official.

Officials say the caller tells people who answer the phone they have a fine that needs to be paid to law enforcement.

Daviess County officials say law enforcement would never ask someone to pay for anything over the phone.

Authorities say if you receive a call that appears to be a scam to hang up immediately.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested during traffic stop on drug possession charges, police say
Man arrested during traffic stop on drug possession charges, police say
EPD: Man arrested at Bally’s for trespassing after being banned
EPD: Man arrested at Bally’s for trespassing after being banned
EPD: Man arrested after residential break in Friday night
EPD: Man arrested after residential break in Friday night
Parts of Tri-State area experience hail fall
Parts of Tri-State area experience hail fall
Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop
Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Navigational lights to be installed on Twin Bridges
Traffic Alert: Navigational lights to be installed on Twin Bridges
OPD: Man arrested after robbing, assaulting woman at ATM
OPD: Man arrested after robbing, assaulting woman at ATM
Owensboro
Owensboro Commissioners taking applicants to fill vacant spot
Traffic Alert: Webster Co. road to close due to road work
Traffic Alert: Webster Co. road to close for several months due to road work
Traffic alert for drivers in Muhlenberg Co.