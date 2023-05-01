Daviess Co. under consideration as host for 2024 State Sporting Clay Championship

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The biggest shooting tournament in Kentucky could bring hundreds of people out to Daviess County’s Mattingly Target Shooting Range if chosen to be the host location for the 2024 Kentucky State Sporting Clays Championship, officials say.

“It’s really exciting,” says Daviess County Director of Parks and Recreation, Ross Leigh. “There’s multiple facilities throughout Kentucky that are capable of accommodating the need for the State Sporting Clays Association.”

He says the Mattingly shooting range out of Owensboro is one of the many facilities equipped to host the major event.

Leigh says the event would bring about 200 to 250 shooters from across the state to their 14-station sporting clays course with trap and skeet shooting. He says this means more traffic for the shooting range, the city of Owensboro and county businesses.

Although the sport is recreational, Leigh says the championship participants are normally members of the National Sporting Clays Association, who are hoping to compete, score high and qualify for future competitions.

“A lot of the guys that we’ll see at this event, men and women, could very easily move from here on into the regional events maybe down in Georgia, Florida and then on to the national events down in Texas later in the year,” said Leigh.

Leigh says they hosted the tournament back in 2011, and they are hoping to get the green light in July to host the event again in August 2024.

Click here to stay up to date on upcoming events hosted at Mattingly Target Shooting Range.

