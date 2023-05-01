Breezy, Chilly

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The normal high on May 1st is 73-degrees. Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered sprinkles as high temperatures only reach the upper 50s to 60-degrees. This afternoon, breezy as winds gust 30 to 35 miles an hour. Tonight, clearing skies as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny, breezy, and cool as high temps remain below normal in the mid-60s. Tuesday night, mostly clear and cold as lows sink into the lower 40s.

Wednesday, sunny and less breezy with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

