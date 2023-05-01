Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

7 bodies found during search for 2 missing Oklahoma teens

Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster (left) and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer (right) were reported missing.(Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office, GoFundMe)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRYETTA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities discovered the bodies of seven people Monday while searching a rural Oklahoma property for two missing teenagers, state investigators confirmed.

The bodies were found near the town of Henryetta, a town of about 6,000 located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesman Gerald Davidson said.

He said the state medical examiner will have to identify the victims, but authorities were no longer searching for the missing teens or a man they may have been with.

“We’ve had our share of troubles and woes, but this one is pretty bad,” Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice told reporters.

Rice declined to confirm the identities of any of the victims, where the bodies were found or any details about weapons that may have been discovered on the property.

“We believe there’s no other threat to the community,” he added.

A missing endangered person advisory had been issued earlier Monday for 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol canceled the advisory Monday afternoon.

The advisory for Webster and Brewer had said they were reportedly seen traveling with Jesse McFadden, who was on the state’s sex offender registry. Oklahoma Department of Corrections prison records show McFadden was convicted of first-degree rape in 2003 and released in October 2020.

Court records show McFadden was scheduled to appear in court Monday for the start of a jury trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography. A message left Monday evening with McFadden’s attorney in that case was not immediately returned.

In a separate Okmulgee County case, the bodies of four men were found Oct. 14 in the Deep Fork River in Okmulgee, a town of around 11,000 people that is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Tulsa. Joseph Kennedy, 68, is facing four counts of first-degree murder in that case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested during traffic stop on drug possession charges, police say
Man arrested during traffic stop on drug possession charges, police say
EPD: Man arrested at Bally’s for trespassing after being banned
EPD: Man arrested at Bally’s for trespassing after being banned
EPD: Man arrested after residential break in Friday night
EPD: Man arrested after residential break in Friday night
Parts of Tri-State area experience hail fall
Parts of Tri-State area experience hail fall
Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop
Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop

Latest News

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. waves beside a U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery...
Biden: US-Philippines ‘ironclad’ partners amid China tension
President Joe Biden waves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,...
Biden to meet with congressional leaders at White House on May 9
According the to United States Equestrian Federation, 15-year-old Hannah Serfass was competing...
15-year-old horseback rider killed in tragic accident during competition, officials say
A dust storm led to a major pileup on a highway in Central Illinois on Monday.
At least 6 people dead in Illinois highway windstorm
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on