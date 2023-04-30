USI Baseball reignites offense, in big win over SIUE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball rebounded with a 12-5 win over Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Saturday afternoon in Edwardsville, Illinois. USI watched its record go to 15-27 overall, 6-11 OVC, while SIUE is 23-19, 6-8 OVC, this spring.

USI junior first baseman Tucker Ebest (Austin, Texas) put the Screaming Eagles on the right track early with a two-run blast and his team-best 10th home run of the season down the right field line for a 2-0 advantage. The 2-0 lead would last until the bottom half of the frame when SIUE knotted the game at 2-2.

The Eagles regained the lead for good in the top of the second, 5-2, by pushing three more across. Senior center fielder Evan Kahre (Evansville, Indiana) started the scoring with a RBI-single before Ebest struck again with a two-run single for his third and fourth RBIs of the game.

USI junior designated hitter Jack Ellis (Jeffersonville, Indiana) increased the margin to 8-2 with a three-run drive over the right field wall. The drive was Ellis’ fourth of the season.

After the Cougars picked up a pair of runs in the sixth to close the gap to 8-4, the Eagles sealed the victory with a three-run seventh to re-extend the lead to 11-4. Senior second baseman Lucas McNew (Floyds Knobs, Indiana) had the big hit in the frame with a bases clearing three-run triple.

USI would add an insurance run in the top of the ninth to lead, 12-4, on a sacrifice fly by Ellis. The Cougars would get a tally to end the scoring before the Eagles closed out the 12-5 victory.

For the day at the plate, Ebest and Ellis had a team-best four RBIs each. Ebest also joined Kahre, McNew, and junior right fielder Ren Tachioka (Japan) with three hits each.

On the mound, junior left-hander Blake Ciuffetelli (Newburgh, Indiana) took the win after going 5.1 innings. Ciuffetelli (2-0) allowed four runs on six hits, while striking out one.

USI junior right-hander Carter Stamm (Jasper, Indiana) posted his first save of the season in completing the game for Ciuffetelli. Stamm allowed one run on four hits and a walk, while striking out one in 3.2 innings of work.

Up Next for the Eagles:

The Eagles and the Cougars conclude the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m. at SIUE’s Roy E. Lee Field.

Following Sunday’s series finale, USI finishes the four-game road swing Tuesday when it visits Southern Illinois University (Carbondale) for a 6 p.m. contest. SIU took the first meeting of the season, 16-9, in March at the USI Baseball Field.

