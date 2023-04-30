Rain moves out, but cool, windy weather continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved through the Tri-State earlier today, some of them even producing some small hail! That rain has since tapered off to the southeast and most of us will stay dry for the next few days.

Today was also windy with gusts upwards of 35 mph at times. Those winds will die down slightly after sunset, but it will still be breezy through the night with winds from the west at around 10 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph possible.

Temperatures topped out in the upper 50s to around 60° this afternoon but will fall back into the low to mid 40s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds will continue to wrap around from the northwest on Monday, and a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out, mainly on the northeastern edge of the Tri-State. However, most of us will stay dry despite the partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will be another windy day with winds from the west at around 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph. Once again, high temperatures will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

As the low pressure system bringing us the clouds and rain today and tomorrow pushes off to the northeast, our skies will gradually clear Monday night into Tuesday, and Wednesday will be sunny! However, a cool, dry breeze will continue from the west-northwest, so our temperatures will only climb a few degrees higher into the low to mid 60s.

Our wind direction will finally change Wednesday night, and warmer air will start flowing in from the south on Thursday. That will push our high temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s Thursday and Friday and mid to upper 70s for the weekend.

Our best chance of rain this week will be on Friday, but depending on the exact timing of that system, we could see a few showers as early as Thursday afternoon and evening or as late as Saturday morning. We are not expecting severe weather or thunderstorms at this time.

