Pocket City Spring League providing opportunities for youth basketball players

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the offseason for basketball right now, but for high school kids and younger, this is the perfect time to work on their games.

And that’s what the people at Pocket City Basketball try to provide, a great opportunity for kids to do just that. The organization was formed back in 2013, in order for youth, in mostly the southwest Indiana “pocket” to gain valuable basketball experience outside of their school programs.

Every year since their inception, they have hosted a successful fall league, but this spring, they branched out and added a spring invite league for the first time.

“The environment has changed as far as recruiting goes, so we wanted to have something after the high school season, that kind of piggybacked off of AAU basketball,” said N.D. Kendrick, program director of Pocket City Basketball. “Kids are typically traveling Friday, Saturday, Sunday. We wanted to put something in the middle of the week where we could provide an organized environment for kids to basically come together and just hoop. We have 10 teams, eight kids per team. It was an invite-only type of deal, so we really wanted to target the kids who played a lot of JV basketball and varsity basketball.”

The spring invite league goes on for a few more weeks, and they play every Wednesday at Castle South Middle School starting at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.