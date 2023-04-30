Longtime Central baseball coach Mike Goedde’s number retired

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Relationships are important in all aspects of life, especially for a coach. Legendary head coach Mike Goedde knows all about that, as he had many important ones that helped shape and guide him throughout his illustrious baseball career. He reflected on some of them during his jersey retirement ceremony at Central High School on Saturday.

“It’s a lot of emotion. It’s sadness, it’s happiness,” said Goedde, the former Central and University of Southern Indiana head coach. “It’s sadness because I know this is the end of my time at Central officially, and happiness because what a great time, what a great run, what a great feeling. I think about all the relationships that have developed over the years with coaches especially, and players.”

Mike Goedde’s number 37 was retired, recognizing his 12 seasons as Central head baseball coach, but that’s only part of his story. Before his time at Central from 2011 to 2022, he guided USI’s baseball program for 13 years from 1994 to 2006.

It all began in high school, when Goedde first burst onto the local scene, starring at Mater Dei, and then the University of Evansville, as a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher. He impressed scouts in the majors so much that he was a fourth-round draft choice of the Cincinnati Reds in 1983.

However, he was released after only three seasons in the minors. After that, he served as a minor league pitching instructor and also worked with Evansville Pate’s American Legion team. He eventually came back to UE for a short stint as an assistant baseball and football coach, before becoming USI’s head baseball coach in late 1993.

“As you’re going through it, you don’t realize that when you get to that end, what all that you’ve done,” said Goedde. “I just didn’t know it was a stepping stone, stepping stone, stepping stone. It’s been so much fun.”

Of course, he couldn’t do it alone. His family played an integral role, especially his wife Soozie.

“One day I called home and said, ‘Hey I need my hat.’ And she said, ‘Where should I meet you? And I said, ‘Jasper, lol,’ but she’s always there emotionally, the mental support. She was always there and had my back.”

In the end, Goedde’s number 37 now hangs on the outfield fence, forever enshrined in Central baseball lore.

“It was a great emotion to see my number out there with the great Paul Gries and to see my number close to his is, is quite an honor, and it’s a tear-jerker,” said Goedde.

Goedde says that returning to UE and getting his degree after pro ball, really set him up for a successful coaching and teaching career.

