KWC Softball earns split with Lake Erie, to wrap up its season

PAINESVILLE, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan Softball Team nabbed a split with Lake Erie to close out their 2023 campaign. The Panthers used a seven-run third inning to take control and win game one 8-2, before falling 6-3 in the finale.

Wesleyan finishes their season at 10-43 (1-23 G-MAC), while Lake Erie closes at 10-30 (5-19).

Game One

The bats came alive in the Panther’s first game against the Storm, as they used a seven-hit, seven-run third inning to put the game away early. Grace Colvin and Allie Dunn opened the inning with back-to-back hits, and Guinny Garr followed those up with a 2-RBI single down the right field line. After a MaKenna Page double advanced Garr, Kennedy Matheis brought Garr home with a single of her own. With the bases loaded a few batters later, Shelbi Patterson brought home Page and Matheis with a single of her own, making it 5-0. A sacrifice fly from Megan Matheis and a Colvin RBI gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead after three.

Lake Erie managed to put two on the board in the game, but an RBI from Megan Matheis in the fifth to score Immi Mann sealed the win for Wesleyan.

All but two Panthers notched a hit in the game, with Shelbi Patterson going 2-for-3 with 2 RBI’s and a run scored, while Guinny Garr went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI’s and a run scored.

Allie Dunn (7-22) got the complete game win for the Panthers.

Game Two

This time it was the Storm scoring first, as they used a four-run first inning to put some distance between themselves and the Panthers early.

Shelbi Patterson, Guinny Garr, and Megan Matheis each scored runs for the Panthers, but it wasn’t enough as they would fall 6-3.

After failing to grab a hit in the opener, Megan Matheis went 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in the game. Shelbi Patterson continued her strong day, going 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Immi Mann (3-19) took the loss for the Panthers.

