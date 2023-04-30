Hall promoted to USI Associate VP & Athletic Director

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jon Mark Hall has been promoted to Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics at the University of Southern Indiana, effective immediately. Hall reports to Dr. Ronald S. Rochon, USI President, and joins the President’s Cabinet.

“Jon Mark has been a key player in our transition to Division I athletics, and he is very deserving of this promotion,” said Dr. Ronald S. Rochon, USI President. “I am thankful for his decades of service to the University, and I look forward to the monumental strides we will continue to make as a Division I institution—athletically and in the classroom—under his brilliant leadership.”

Over the last year, Hall has guided the University’s move from Division II to Division I athletics, along with transition into the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC). Under his supervision in this first year, USI Athletics has seen individual OVC champions in men’s and women’s cross country and indoor track and field. Men’s basketball, women’s soccer and men’s golf also made OVC tournament appearances, with men’s golf earning a third place finish this spring.

During previous play in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) under Hall’s tenure, teams won a total of 45 GLVC Championships and made 83 NCAA post-season appearances. Additionally, USI won NCAA II National Championships in baseball and softball; appeared in the NCAA II Men’s Basketball Elite Eight twice; appeared in the NCAA II Baseball National Finals five times; the NCAA II Softball National Finals three times; and had 11 individual track and field national championships.

On the USI campus, Hall has been a part of the development of new facilities and upgrades for Athletics, including those at the USI Baseball and Softball fields, Strassweg Soccer Field, the Screaming Eagles Arena and Complex and the Aquatic Center, along with the addition of Swimming and Diving programs in Fall 2023.

Hall joined the USI Athletic Department in 1995 as Assistant Athletic Director and the USI Men’s Tennis Head Coach. As Head Coach, he was named Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Coach of the Year five times and directed the Screaming Eagles to four GLVC regular season titles and GLVC Tournament crowns. Hall was appointed USI Director of Athletics in January 2002.

Prior to USI, Hall served as an Assistant Athletic Director at the University of South Carolina-Spartanburg, where he was the NCAA compliance coordinator, oversaw the academic support service program for student-athletes and coordinated the Athletes Can Educate (ACE) program. He also assisted in fundraising and promotional activities.

Hall earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Murray State University and a master’s degree in sports administration from The Ohio State University. He completed the Executive Program through the Sports Management Institute.

