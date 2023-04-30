Findlay sweeps KWC Baseball in G-MAC Doubleheader

FINDLAY, OH (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team dropped a pair of games to Great Midwest rival the University of Findlay on Saturday afternoon. The Oilers topped the Panthers 11-1 in the opener before taking game two 4-0.

Playing their fifth game in six days, the Panthers (17-27, 11-15 GMAC) struggled to navigate the Oilers’ order for the second time. After three scoreless innings, Findlay broke through against Seth Wright in the fourth inning with a two-run triple. Then in the fifth a grand slam highlighted a five-run frame and built a 7-0 lead.

Zach Curtis supplied the lone offense for the Panthers with a solo homerun in the top of the eighth inning. Wright completed five innings, allowing seven runs on six hits with eight strikeouts.

In game two, back-to-back hits to open the frame allowed the Oilers (23-20, 14-12 GMAC) to take a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly later in the inning. Evan Oakley responded with back-to-back scoreless innings before Findlay added another run in the fourth. The Oilers manufactured a run in the fifth and sixth, taking a 4-0 lead into the seventh.

The Panthers produced four hits in the contest, Curtis was one for three with a double. Oakley pitched a complete game allowing four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts.

Wesleyan will have two more games against the Oilers tomorrow. First pitch on Sunday afternoon is scheduled for 11 AM CT.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.