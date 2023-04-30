EPD: Man arrested at Bally’s for trespassing after being banned

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a man was arrested for trespassing at Bally’s after being banned.

According to Evansville Police, officers were dispatched to Bally’s Evansville Casino and Hotel around 7 a.m. Saturday in reference to a trespass in progress.

Officials say upon arriving on scene, officers spoke with Bally’s employees who told them that the offender, later identified as Paris Gladney, had been previously banned by their staff.

Police say Bally’s employees told them they didn’t approach Gladney because of his behavior.

Officials say police were able to find Gladney on the fifth floor stairwell, where he then began to flee from officers.

Police say Gladney began resisting officers while being places under arrest. Force was used to place Gladney under arrest.

Officials say Gladney was transported and booked at Vanderburgh County Community Correction and charged with criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.

