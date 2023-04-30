Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Man arrested at Bally’s for trespassing after being banned

EPD: Man arrested at Bally’s for trespassing after being banned
EPD: Man arrested at Bally’s for trespassing after being banned(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a man was arrested for trespassing at Bally’s after being banned.

According to Evansville Police, officers were dispatched to Bally’s Evansville Casino and Hotel around 7 a.m. Saturday in reference to a trespass in progress.

Officials say upon arriving on scene, officers spoke with Bally’s employees who told them that the offender, later identified as Paris Gladney, had been previously banned by their staff.

Police say Bally’s employees told them they didn’t approach Gladney because of his behavior.

Officials say police were able to find Gladney on the fifth floor stairwell, where he then began to flee from officers.

Police say Gladney began resisting officers while being places under arrest. Force was used to place Gladney under arrest.

Officials say Gladney was transported and booked at Vanderburgh County Community Correction and charged with criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 News Investigates: Evansville Financial Crime detectives investigate boys basketball coach
14 News Investigates: Evansville detectives investigate basketball coach
Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop
Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop
Man arrested during traffic stop on drug possession charges, police say
Man arrested during traffic stop on drug possession charges, police say
EPD: Woman robbed while walking home from grocery store
Registered sex offender arrested on registration violations
EPD: Registered sex offender arrested on multiple charges, including registration violation

Latest News

Deaconess hosts 10-year anniversary celebration for Boston IVF
Deaconess hosts 10-year anniversary celebration for Boston IVF
EPD: Man flees from police after being arrested on multiple drug charges
EPD: Man flees from police after being arrested on multiple drug charges
EPD: Woman robbed while walking home from grocery store
EPD: Woman robbed while walking home from grocery store
Sex offender arrested after exposing himself to a grandmother and 3 teenagers, police say
Sex offender arrested after exposing himself to a grandmother and 3 teenagers, police say