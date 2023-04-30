EPD: Man arrested after residential break in Friday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man was arrested after he broke into a victim’s home that had an active protective order against him.

An affidavit states that police were dispatched to the 1900 block of South Garvin Street and were advised by dispatch that a man, later identified as Dwain Hughes, was on scene and refusing to leave.

Police say dispatch also advised them that the victim had a active protective order against Hughes that doesn’t expire until January 2024.

Officials say upon arrival, police found Hughes in a mini van across the street from the victim’s house and was asked to step out of the vehicle.

Police say when they asked Hughes why he was in the area when he didn’t live near there, he said it was to get his mail even. Police found that he had no reason to receive mail the address.

Officials say when police spoke with the victim she told them that she came home around 11 a.m. and saw Hughes sitting on her couch in her living room. Hughes had pushed in the window break into her home.

Police say the victim left the residence and came back around 6 p.m. and found that Hughes was still in her living room.

Officials say when police asked Hughes to step outside of the vehicle, he told police that there was a firearm in the vehicles glovebox.

Police say crime scene officials was called to the scene and the firearm was collected.

Officials say he was transported to Vanderburgh County Community Corrections and was booked on charges of possession of a firearm by felon, residential entry and prior invasion of privacy.

