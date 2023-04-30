Deaconess hosts 10-year anniversary celebration for Boston IVF

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a day of celebration for many families impacted by in-vetro fertilization.

Over at the Eykamp Scout Center in Evansville, Deaconess held a 10-year anniversary party for Boston IVF.

Past, present and future fertility patients and their families attended the “birthday party.”

Doctors say many families have had their lives changed by IVF.

“Today we are celebrating National Infertility Awareness Week,” Dr. Dan Griffin said. “We’re hosting an event in honor of our practice’s 10-year anniversary.”

Dr. Griffin says their practice began in January 2013.

Many families attended the event and enjoyed, fun, music and food trucks.

