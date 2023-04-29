Sex offender arrested after exposing himself to a grandmother and 3 teenagers, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police report that a registered sex offender exposed himself in front a grandmother and three teenagers Friday night.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Southeast Fourth Street around 11:50 p.m. in response to an offender, later identified as Harold Bales, exposing himself to a grandmother and three teenagers she was in charge of.

Police say the three teenagers are 15, 16 and 17-years-old.

Officials say the grandmother told police they were in Game Room Alley off Main Street when Bales approached them and exposed his penis to her and the teenagers. She said she took the teenagers around the corner away from Bales after he exposed himself.

According to an affidavit, the grandmother told police that Bales allegedly followed them while continuing to pleasure himself. She then said they left towards Third Street.

Officials say police saw Bales walking towards the riverfront from Third Street and Main Street and matched the description the grandmother gave to police.

Police say when they asked Bales his name, he knew why they were asking him and said he had urinated around the corner.

Officials say when police asked for an ID from Bales, he couldn’t find one after looking. Police say when Bales gave them his birthdate, they found that he is a registered sex offender.

Police say while Bales was being taken into custody he denied pleasuring himself and insisted that he only urinated in the street.

Officials say Bales transported and booked in the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center for public indecency and failure to provide a valid drivers license as a sex offender.

