Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Sex offender arrested after exposing himself to a grandmother and 3 teenagers, police say

Sex offender arrested after exposing himself to grandmother and 3 teenagers, police say
Sex offender arrested after exposing himself to grandmother and 3 teenagers, police say(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police report that a registered sex offender exposed himself in front a grandmother and three teenagers Friday night.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Southeast Fourth Street around 11:50 p.m. in response to an offender, later identified as Harold Bales, exposing himself to a grandmother and three teenagers she was in charge of.

Police say the three teenagers are 15, 16 and 17-years-old.

Officials say the grandmother told police they were in Game Room Alley off Main Street when Bales approached them and exposed his penis to her and the teenagers. She said she took the teenagers around the corner away from Bales after he exposed himself.

According to an affidavit, the grandmother told police that Bales allegedly followed them while continuing to pleasure himself. She then said they left towards Third Street.

Officials say police saw Bales walking towards the riverfront from Third Street and Main Street and matched the description the grandmother gave to police.

Police say when they asked Bales his name, he knew why they were asking him and said he had urinated around the corner.

Officials say when police asked for an ID from Bales, he couldn’t find one after looking. Police say when Bales gave them his birthdate, they found that he is a registered sex offender.

Police say while Bales was being taken into custody he denied pleasuring himself and insisted that he only urinated in the street.

Officials say Bales transported and booked in the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center for public indecency and failure to provide a valid drivers license as a sex offender.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden commutes sentence of Evansville man
Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop
Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop
14 News Investigates: Evansville Financial Crime detectives investigate boys basketball coach
14 News Investigates: Evansville detectives investigate basketball coach
Car crushed by falling piece of building in downtown Evansville
Car crushed by falling piece of building in downtown Evansville
Kenneth Green and Shana Wilson
2 arrested after shots fired call in Evansville

Latest News

EPD: Man flees from police after being arrested on multiple drug charges
EPD: Man flees from police after being arrested on multiple drug charges
Registered sex offender arrested on registration violations
EPD: Registered sex offender arrested on multiple charges, including registration violation
EPD: Woman robbed while walking home from grocery store
Owensboro Board of Commissioners to hold commission meeting Tuesday