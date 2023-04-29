Owensboro Health hosts impaired-driving deterrence event for students

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health Regional Hospital held an event to deter impaired driving on Friday.

It happened at Trinity High School before moving over to Owensboro Regional Hospital.

The event was called “Ghost Out” and students went through scenarios to help deter distracted/impaired, or drunk driving.

Agencies that helped with the event included the Whitesville Fire Department, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Department, Trinity High School and others.

