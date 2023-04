OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - According to a press release, the Owensboro Board of Commissioners will hold a Commission meeting at 5 p.m. on May 2.

The meeting will take place in the Commission Chambers located on the fourth floor at the Owensboro City Hall.

Officials say the agenda packet will be available at owensboro.org.

