Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy start to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tonight will be partly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible, mainly north of I-64, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures topped out in the upper 60s in most locations this afternoon but will fall back out of the 60s and through the 50s tonight, bottoming out in the mid 40s by early Sunday morning.

We will see a few peeks of sunshine on Sunday, but the day generally looks partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with winds from the west-northwest at around 10 to 20 mph and some gusts around 30 mph. A few showers are possible on and off throughout the day Sunday, but we are not expecting any widespread rain, and many of us may end up staying dry. We will spend most of Sunday in the 50s but may briefly break into the low 60s during the afternoon before falling back into the low to mid 40s Sunday night.

Monday will most likely be dry, but the mostly cloudy, cool and breezy weather will hang around. Our winds will be from the west at around 15 to 20 mph with gusts around 35 to 40 mph. Once again, our high temperatures will only make it into the upper 50s to low 60s.

The clouds will finally begin to clear on Tuesday, but the breezy conditions will continue along with high temperatures in the low 60s.

By the middle of the week, our wind direction finally begins to shift, pulling warmer air in from the south, and our temperatures slowly trend toward normal again. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday, upper 60s to low 70s Thursday and Friday, and low to mid 70s by the weekend. Our normal high for this time of year is about 73 to 75°.

Wednesday will be sunny, but clouds and a few showers and storms will be possible again from Thursday afternoon and evening into Friday and may even linger into Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.