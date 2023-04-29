Birthday Club
Man charged in Warrick Co. homicide investigation appears in court

Johnathon Buza
Johnathon Buza(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The man charged in connection to a death investigation in Warrick County made a court appearance on Friday.

[PREVIOUS: Funeral plans set for man killed in Warrick Co.]

Court records show that 40-year-old Johnathon Buza was back in court via a video conference. He was appointed counsel at this initial hearing.

Buza is charged with murder, felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

As previously reported, Buza was arrested earlier this week in connection to the death of Manuel Heaton.

Authorities found Heaton’s body in the Blue Grass Fish and Wildlife Area on April 22.

Buza’s next court appearance is set for Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

