Man arrested during traffic stop on drug possession charges, police say

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials report that a man was arrested during a vehicle stop Friday night on drug possession charges.

According to Evansville Police, officers conducted a vehicle stop at First Avenue and Maryland Street to a silver Saturn around 11:30 p.m.

Officials say during the traffic stop, officers found out the two people in the car didn’t have valid licenses and the driver did not have valid insurance at the time of the stop. Officers say they requested Tri-State Towing to tow the the vehicle away,

Police say during an inventory of the vehicle, they found a cigarette box laying on the passenger side floor board that contained a leafy-like substance, later identified as marijuana. They also found plastic bag of a crystal-like substance that was later identified as methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Officers then placed the passenger, later identified as Martin Mondragon, in handcuffs without incident.

Police say Mondragon admitted to smoking cigarettes and being in possession of both the marijuana and methamphetamine.

Officials say Mondragon was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and booked on possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

