Ind. lawmakers addressing mental health funding in new bill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A recent bill passed in the Indiana Senate will significantly increase mental health services for Hoosiers.

With funding coming from the bill, the 988 Crisis Hotline will turn into the 988 Crisis Response Center.

Funding will offer anyone who calls the hotline free emotional support on a 24/7 basis.

The funding will also help renovate mental health centers to a place that will provide individualized treatment.

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch says she’s passionate about the success of this bill due to her experience with mental illness in her family.

“People don’t choose to feel the way they do,” Lt. Gov. Crouch said. “People don’t choose to have mental illness. People don’t choose to be addicts. It’s in your genes, your metabolism. We have to get help to those people. It impacts our workforce, it impacts our budgets, it impacts our families and it impacts our quality of life.”

