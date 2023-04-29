Evansville stores gearing up for Independent Bookstore Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bookworms are invited to come out to support local bookstores on Saturday.

Independent Bookstore Day is a national celebration of locally-owned bookstores during the last weekend of April.

Bluestocking Social is a bookstore located near the University of Evansville and Honey Moon on Weinbach Avenue. Local illustrator Kristi Valiant will be reading to children, while shoppers will also get a chance to grab exclusive art supplies and newly-released books.

Annie Fitzpatrick, co-owner of Bluestocking Social, says this is a fun way to support the local economy.

“We’re really excited, it’s always really fun,” Fitzpatrick said. “The whole week leading up to Independent Bookstore Day, you just see booksellers across the country having a spirit week to pump people up. Everyone is so excited. Who doesn’t need a reason to visit a bookstore?”

Bluestocking Social will be partnering with Your Brother’s Bookstore to provide a passport that will enter shoppers into a drawing for visiting both locations.

