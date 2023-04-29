EPD: Woman robbed while walking home from grocery store

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a woman had her purse stolen while walking home from the grocery store.

Police say that officers were dispatched to a hold up in progress at the 300 block of East Riverside Drive around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials say when officers arrived on scene, they found the victim who told them the robbery happened 40 minutes prior to her calling in to report it.

Police say they were informed by the victim that the offender had followed her out of a grocery store and eventually grabbed her purse.

Officials say the victim told police once the offender grabbed her purse, he started digging into it and stole $180 in cash from her wallet then took off.

Police say the victim stated that she was afraid and couldn’t remember which way the offender went after the robbery.

Officers say they were able to get a photo of the offender from cameras at the grocery store.

The offender has not been identified at this time.

