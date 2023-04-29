Birthday Club
EPD: Registered sex offender arrested on multiple charges, including registration violation

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a sex offender was arrested early Saturday morning on multiple charges, including registration violations.

According to Evansville Police, officers were patrolling the area of East Illinois Street and North Weinbach Avenue around 12:40 a.m. when they saw two males walking in the middle of the road when both sidewalks of East Illinois Street were accessible.

Officers say they initiated a traffic stop near the intersection and spoken with both men, one of which being registered sex offender Steven Prindle.

Police say Prindle, who is a registered sex offender out of New York State, told officers he didn’t have a valid license on him at the time of the traffic stop.

Officials say Prindle was taken into custody and transported to the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center, where he was questioned about his current address.

Police say Prindle told them he had not lived at him last known address listed on his sex offender registry in nine years.

Officials say Prindle was booked at the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center for failure to provide a valid drivers license, a sex offender registration violation, and pedestrian crossing at right angles.

