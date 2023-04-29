EPD: Man held at gunpoint during firearm theft

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a person had their handgun stolen from them early Saturday morning at a party after they were held at gunpoint.

According to an Evansville Police report, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East Illinois Street around 1:40 a.m. in response to suspicious circumstances.

Officials say dispatch received a call from someone who said his friend had just been firearm stolen and his friend’s phone battery was dying.

Police say officers located the caller and eventually were able to talk to the victim near the intersection of Heidelbach Avenue and Division Street.

Officials say the victim told police that he was at a party with his handgun and was asked by a man he didn’t know if he had a gun on him.

Police say the victim stated the unknown man asked him step outside to speak with another man also walking out with them.

Officials say the victim said once he stepped outside the unknown man, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, pointed a firearm at the him while the other man took his handgun.

Police say the victim told them after the men stole his handgun, they left the area in a white Toyota SUV.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

