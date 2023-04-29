EPD: Man flees from police after being arrested on multiple drug charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested on multiple drug charges and ran from police after being arrested.

According to an affidavit, officers were working off duty around midnight Saturday morning at the Bud’s Rockin’ Country Bar and Grill on West Franklin Street, when they were informed by security that a man was in possession of narcotics.

Police say they were told that the man, later identified as Trevor Allerellie, was in possession of a plastic baggie that appeared to contain narcotics and a rolled up dollar bill.

Officials say police took Allerellie into custody and escorted him outside where he was taken into custody and asked if he had any narcotics on him. He told police that he had cocaine on him.

Police say they found two baggies with white powder in them, which was later tested positive for cocaine. They also found 2 rolled up dollar bills and a one hitter pipe in his front jeans pocket.

Officials say they also found a blue pill in Allerellie’s left jean pocket that he told police was Adderall. He was then transported to the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center.

Police say after arriving at the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center, Allerellie ran out of the police station door away from police.

Officials say police after making verbal commands, they were eventually able to regain custody of Allerellie again.

Police say the pill in Allerellie’s pocket was identified as Amphetamine and the rolled up dollar bills had cocaine residue on them.

Officials say Allerellie was booked and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, and public administration escape.

