Boonville foursome sign letters of intent to compete at next level

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This has been a busy week for college signings, as the official spring signing period kicked off, and at Boonville High School, there were four student-athletes, who signed their national letters of intent.

Pioneer football’s Clay Conner put pen to paper, to continue his education and football career at Indiana University. Cross country and track star Emma Gresham finalized her commitment to run up at Indiana State.

Also, two Pioneer hoopers will be sticking together in college, as Cooper Aigner and Jake Fuller will both continue their schooling and basketball careers at Oakland City.

“Ever since I was a kid, IU was just my dream school. I mean I had always been IU football, IU basketball, just a big IU guy,” Conner said. “As soon as I got that opportunity, I got a phone call after basketball practice one day, told me I had the opportunity to come play. About January it was time to make a decision, and that’s when I knew that’s where I wanted to be.”

“I’ve been like dreaming of being an athlete in college for a long time,” Gresham said. “Throughout this year, I’ve decided that running is something I want to continue throughout my life, so when I went up there and met the team the girls were absolutely amazing. They made me feel so comfortable. The coaches were great, and the campus was beautiful and I just kind of felt like that’s where I wanted to go.”

Congratulations to all four on committing to play and continue their education at the next level.

