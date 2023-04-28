Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop

Jennifer Hall
Jennifer Hall(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they stopped a woman who ran a stop sign, and ended up finding a lot of drugs in her truck.

It happened at N. Willow Rd and Virginia Street late Thursday night.

Police say Jennifer Hall was not able to provide proof of insurance, and while the officer was doing paperwork, a K9 officer arrived.

Officers say the K9 alerted them to drugs.

During a search, police say they found several baggies with a total of 101 grams of meth and fentanyl.

Officers say the average meth user takes about .5 to 2 grams a day.

They say they also found digital scales, a glass smoking device, syringes, nearly 37 grams of synthetic marijuana, three Clonazepam pills, 52 grams of marijuana, and a handgun.

Officers say they were told Hall and a man have been dealing drugs out of a home on Conlin Avenue, and someone leaving that home was stopped with 3 grams of meth and some marijuana back in December.

Hall is facing a long list of charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manny Heaton
Funeral plans set for man killed in Warrick Co.
Jeremy Galloway
UPDATE: Former ISP trooper pleads guilty to arson
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beaver Dam crash turns fatal
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beaver Dam crash turns fatal
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
39 jobs lost at Owensboro business
39 jobs lost at Owensboro business

Latest News

Monster Jam returns to Ford Center this weekend
Monster Jam returns to Ford Center this weekend
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Road work begins Sunday at multiple Evansville locations
Kenneth Green and Shana Wilson
2 arrested after shots fired call in Evansville
Monster Jam returns to Ford Center this weekend
Monster Jam returns to Ford Center this weekend