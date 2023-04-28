Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they stopped a woman who ran a stop sign, and ended up finding a lot of drugs in her truck.

It happened at N. Willow Rd and Virginia Street late Thursday night.

Police say Jennifer Hall was not able to provide proof of insurance, and while the officer was doing paperwork, a K9 officer arrived.

Officers say the K9 alerted them to drugs.

During a search, police say they found several baggies with a total of 101 grams of meth and fentanyl.

Officers say the average meth user takes about .5 to 2 grams a day.

They say they also found digital scales, a glass smoking device, syringes, nearly 37 grams of synthetic marijuana, three Clonazepam pills, 52 grams of marijuana, and a handgun.

Officers say they were told Hall and a man have been dealing drugs out of a home on Conlin Avenue, and someone leaving that home was stopped with 3 grams of meth and some marijuana back in December.

Hall is facing a long list of charges.

