Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

W. Ky. counties awarded grant money to improve parks, outdoor spaces

W. Ky. counties awarded grant money to improve parks, outdoor spaces
W. Ky. counties awarded grant money to improve parks, outdoor spaces(Pixabay)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the 37 projects across the state on Thursday that will be part of the $3.9 million toward efforts to improve parks and outdoor spaces.

The local counties that will receive grant money include Webster, Union and Hopkins Counties.

Morganfield was awarded $144,625 to build a splash pad, an accessible bathroom facility and a parking lot.

The Union County Fiscal Court will use $100,000 to repave nearly 43,527 square yards of existing roadways and a basketball court at Moffitt Lake Recreation Area.

In Mortons Gap, $30,000 will be used to purchase and install accessible playground equipment for the city park.

The Webster County Fiscal Court will utilize $128,867 to develop a new county park.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Twsp. Trustee, 2 others took thousands in taxpayer money, federal officials say
Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
Bus crash in Central City
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Muhlenberg Co.
40-year-old Joshua Cantrell
Indianapolis man arrested in fraud attempt at Gibson Co. bank
Fire reported at Newburgh apartment complex

Latest News

Christopher Sommer Mugshot
Tell City man arrested for rape and child pornography, among other charges
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in...
Indianapolis Colts select Florida QB Anthony Richardson with No. 4 pick in 2023 NFL draft
People facing homelessness receive free resources at community event in Evansville
People facing homelessness receive free resources at community event in Evansville
Tri-State law enforcement undergo training for solving child death cases
Tri-State law enforcement undergo training for solving child death cases