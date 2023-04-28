W. Ky. counties awarded grant money to improve parks, outdoor spaces

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the 37 projects across the state on Thursday that will be part of the $3.9 million toward efforts to improve parks and outdoor spaces.

The local counties that will receive grant money include Webster, Union and Hopkins Counties.

Morganfield was awarded $144,625 to build a splash pad, an accessible bathroom facility and a parking lot.

The Union County Fiscal Court will use $100,000 to repave nearly 43,527 square yards of existing roadways and a basketball court at Moffitt Lake Recreation Area.

In Mortons Gap, $30,000 will be used to purchase and install accessible playground equipment for the city park.

The Webster County Fiscal Court will utilize $128,867 to develop a new county park.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.