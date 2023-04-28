Tri-State law enforcement undergo training for solving child death cases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Area law enforcement attended training at Holly’s House on how to better handle child death investigations.

April is Prevent Child Abuse Awareness Month, and Holly’s House invited prosecutors, coroners and investigators across eight Indiana counties to attend this training on Thursday.

“Zero Abuse Project leaders” presented new strategies on how to conduct interviews and collect evidence. Holly’s House executive director Kristine Cordts says it’s important to provide new information to better serve the victims in each case.

“We always want to bring the most excellent service both to our partners and to the community,” Cordts said. “This training is one way we can do that, so I am really pleased – and I’m very, very pleased with the fact that we do have eight county representation here, because everyone thinks this is important.”

Holly’s House assists law enforcement with forensic interviews involving children. Their team helps reduce the trauma for victims during the investigation process.

