Traffic Alert: Road work begins Sunday at multiple Evansville locations

WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to a press release, starting Sunday there will be road work at multiple locations in Evansville.

The Evansville City Engineer’s Office sent out a press release on the roads will be be paved throughout the week starting Sunday.

Officials say the areas that will be worked on are Green River Road from Healthy Way to Davis Lant Drive, Plaza East Blvd to Lincoln Avenue and Morgan Avenue to Vogel Road.

The press release states work on Green River Road from Healthy Way to Davis Lant Drive will take place Sunday and Monday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The work Plaza East Blvd to Lincoln Avenue will take place Sunday to Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Officials say work on Stockwell Road will be only need work Sunday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

City officials say to expect delays, lane restrictions, flaggers and workers in the area.

