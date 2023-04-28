Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions planned for navigational lighting installment

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say drivers that typically access the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson should anticipate lane restrictions beginning Monday, May 1.

KYTC crews say they will be upgrading the navigational light system for the Ohio River traffic.

Lane restrictions will begin at 9:00 a.m. on the northbound bridge.

Crews say they expect to switch over the lane restriction to the southbound bridge around mid-day and finish work by 7:00 pm.

According to officials, the upgraded equipment will require less maintenance which will result in a more reliable navigational light system for maritime traffic and a reduction in future lane closures on the Twin Bridges.

