Town of Chandler makes history with first female assistant police chief

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time ever, a woman is a ranking law enforcement officer in Warrick County.

Jordan Carr was recently sworn in as Chandler’s assistant police chief, breaking barriers not only in the department but for the whole county.

Carr has always wanted to work in law enforcement, but never thought she’d be a trailblazer.

“I’ve grown up coming from a law enforcement family, I’ve been to all the trainings, I’ve done ride-alongs, I’ve been to the range,” said Carr. “I’ve been around all the officers my dad ever worked with. From the start, I’ve been really comfortable in law enforcement.

“Every training I go to, every meeting I go to, I’m one of very few females or the only female in the room,” said Car. “At first, that was intimidating, absolutely. Now, it’s something I don’t even think about.”

At just 26 years old, Carr is working her dream job, and paving the way for the future of women in law enforcement.

“I think it’s women make up 12% of law enforcement and then women in leadership is like 3% of law enforcement,” said Carr “Growing up, I never really saw women in law enforcement. I always knew I wanted to be in it, I knew it was going to be a challenge for me, but that never stopped me.”

Carr says she has a heart for serving her community, and it doesn’t stop at the police department. She’s also a volunteer firefighter in Chandler, as well as a substitute teacher for the Warrick County School Corporation.

She says Chandler is her home, where she wants to raise a family, and she just wants to give back in any way she can.

