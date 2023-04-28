Tell City man arrested for rape and child pornography, among other charges

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tell City man is facing multiple sex crime charges.

According to the Tell City Police Department, detectives arrested 42-year-old Christopher Sommer on Thursday.

In January 2023, police say detectives started an investigation into allegations of sexual assault, which ultimately led to probable cause to arrest Sommer.

He’s being held in the Perry County Detention Center on several charges, including rape, possession of child pornography, sexual battery, criminal confinement and battery with a deadly weapon.

