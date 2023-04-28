Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Tell City man arrested for rape and child pornography, among other charges

Christopher Sommer Mugshot
Christopher Sommer Mugshot(Source: Tell City Police Department)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tell City man is facing multiple sex crime charges.

According to the Tell City Police Department, detectives arrested 42-year-old Christopher Sommer on Thursday.

In January 2023, police say detectives started an investigation into allegations of sexual assault, which ultimately led to probable cause to arrest Sommer.

He’s being held in the Perry County Detention Center on several charges, including rape, possession of child pornography, sexual battery, criminal confinement and battery with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Twsp. Trustee, 2 others took thousands in taxpayer money, federal officials say
Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
Authorities make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation
Bus crash in Central City
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Muhlenberg Co.
40-year-old Joshua Cantrell
Indianapolis man arrested in fraud attempt at Gibson Co. bank
Fire reported at Newburgh apartment complex

Latest News

W. Ky. counties awarded grant money to improve parks, outdoor spaces
W. Ky. counties awarded grant money to improve parks, outdoor spaces
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in...
Indianapolis Colts select Florida QB Anthony Richardson with No. 4 pick in 2023 NFL draft
People facing homelessness receive free resources at community event in Evansville
People facing homelessness receive free resources at community event in Evansville
Tri-State law enforcement undergo training for solving child death cases
Tri-State law enforcement undergo training for solving child death cases