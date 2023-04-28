Sheriff: Owensville man arrested after kicking open woman’s door, strangling her

OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensville man is now in jail after officials say he kicked open a woman’s door and strangled her.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Kenneth Windsor entered the woman’s home on West Warrick Street in Owensville, forcibly kicked open her bedroom door and started choking her.

The sheriff’s office says a witness provided deputies with a description of Windsor’s vehicle, which was found in the area of the cemetery located at Warrick and Elm Street.

Windsor is facing multiple charges, including residential entry, burglary, strangulation, battery, battery in the presence of a child, battery By bodily waste, intimidation, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

He’s being held in the Gibson County Jail without bond.

