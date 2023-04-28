Running 4 Heroes to honor Deputy Hacker

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A nonprofit called Running 4 Heroes is dedicating a one mile run Friday to fallen Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Asson Hacker.

[Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff vows to take steps to improve safety for deputies with sickle cell trait]

Running 4 Heroes was started a few years ago by a 10-year-old who runs one mile for every fallen law enforcement officer in our country.

Other children have joined to help with runs, and the one in honor of Deputy Hacker will be the 30th mile for a child named Morgan.

It’s happening at 6 p.m. Central in Brick Township, New Jersey.

The nonprofit sends a flag carried in the runs to the families of the officers.

They’ve also started a fund to help families of officers who leave behind children.

