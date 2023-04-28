Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Running 4 Heroes to honor Deputy Hacker

Deputy Asson Hacker
Deputy Asson Hacker(Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A nonprofit called Running 4 Heroes is dedicating a one mile run Friday to fallen Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Asson Hacker.

[Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff vows to take steps to improve safety for deputies with sickle cell trait]

Running 4 Heroes was started a few years ago by a 10-year-old who runs one mile for every fallen law enforcement officer in our country.

Other children have joined to help with runs, and the one in honor of Deputy Hacker will be the 30th mile for a child named Morgan.

It’s happening at 6 p.m. Central in Brick Township, New Jersey.

The nonprofit sends a flag carried in the runs to the families of the officers.

They’ve also started a fund to help families of officers who leave behind children.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manny Heaton
Funeral plans set for man killed in Warrick Co.
Jeremy Galloway
UPDATE: Former ISP trooper pleads guilty to arson
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beaver Dam crash turns fatal
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beaver Dam crash turns fatal
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
39 jobs lost at Owensboro business
39 jobs lost at Owensboro business

Latest News

Monster Jam returns to Ford Center this weekend
Monster Jam returns to Ford Center this weekend
President Biden commutes sentence of Evansville man
Car crushed by falling building pieces in downtown Evansville
Car crushed by falling piece of building in downtown Evansville
Crushed Car 7
Car crushed by building pieces in downtown Evansville