Repairs moving forward at Boonville police station
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work underway at the Boonville police station work is moving forward as scheduled.

Empire Contractors and Lamar Engineering are working with the city to make the repairs.

Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt says it looks like the basement portion of the project will be done around April 13.

After the basement portion is complete the second stage of the project will begin upstairs.

