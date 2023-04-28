Registered sex offender facing new child porn charge
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have arrested a man who they say had a video containing child porn on his cell phone.
Detectives say they were notified by file hosting service in California about the video.
They say it showed a pre-teen boy engaging in a sex act.
Police say the owner of the account is 69-year-old James Davis.
They say he is a registered sex offender who lives on Sherman Street in Evansville.
Police say they went to the home to serve a search warrant, and Davis admitted the video was on his phone.
He was booked Thursday into the Vanderburgh Co. jail.
