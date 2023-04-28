Birthday Club
Registered sex offender facing new child porn charge

James Davis
James Davis(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have arrested a man who they say had a video containing child porn on his cell phone.

Detectives say they were notified by file hosting service in California about the video.

They say it showed a pre-teen boy engaging in a sex act.

Police say the owner of the account is 69-year-old James Davis.

They say he is a registered sex offender who lives on Sherman Street in Evansville.

Police say they went to the home to serve a search warrant, and Davis admitted the video was on his phone.

He was booked Thursday into the Vanderburgh Co. jail.

Ohio Co. Sheriff's Office: Beaver Dam crash turns fatal
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Monster Jam returns to Ford Center this weekend
President Biden commutes sentence of Evansville man
Car crushed by falling building pieces in downtown Evansville
Crushed Car 7
