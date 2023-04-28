President Biden commutes sentence of Evansville man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of 31 people convicted of nonviolent drug crimes who were serving time in home confinement, the White House announced Friday.

Many would have gotten a lower sentence if they were charged today with the same offense because of changes in the laws. A commuted sentence means they’ll spend less time in home confinement.

Aaron Courter, of Evansville, is among those 31.

He was convicted of conspiracy with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. He was sentenced in 2017 to 87 months in prison and a three-year term of supervised release.

His sentenced has now been commuted to expire on June 30, with the three-year term of supervised release intact.

An Olney, Illinois, woman is also on the list. Vickie Sanders’ 120 months in prison has been commuted to end June 30. She’ll still have eight years of supervised released.

The commutations came as the White House announced a set of policy actions across 20 different agencies meant to improve the criminal justice system, which disproportionately affects Black and other non-white communities.

