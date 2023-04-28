Birthday Club
Pets are getting sick from eating cannabis

It's a growing problem for Empire State canines. (Source: WCBS/CNN)
By WCBS staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (WCBS) - More pets in New York are getting sick after eating marijuana products that have been dropped on the ground.

Meet Dazzle, a 2-year-old golden doodle who helps her owner Lola Star sell T-shirts at her Staten Island clothing store.

Dazzle isn’t shy, and she’s always on the hunt for a treat. Lately she’s gone barking up the wrong tree.

“Her poor little head starts kind of bobbing around and that’s when I know,” Star said. “I kind of look into her eyes and can see that she’s having kind of an adverse reaction, or she’s stoned after having eaten this joint that she found on the street.”

Star said it’s a problem they’ve encountered multiple times as they go for walks outside the store.

At times, Dazzle’s gotten so sick she had to go to an animal hospital.

“I mean, I feel a lot of guilt that I didn’t catch it before she ate it, but it’s really, you cannot watch them, like, I’ll turn my head for a second, and she’s eating something.” Star said.

And Dazzle isn’t alone. Veterinarians with the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center say they’ve seen a steady increase over the past few years in pets who’ve ingested cannabis - 138 cases in 2019 and 149 in 2020, then a 30% jump to 195 cases in 2021 and 197 in 2022.

“(It’s) a big jump since 2021 when recreational marijuana was legalized in New York,” said Dr. Carly Fox is a senior veterinarian with the hospital and a dog owner herself.

“I think really, just because now it’s sort of commonplace to be walking down the streets in New York and see people smoking or smelling smoke,” Fox said. “I think people are very casual when they dispose of marijuana cigarettes, also edibles are way more accessible now.”

Fox says dogs process THC different than humans, and ingesting it can make dogs to lose their balance, become incontinent or vomit.

In severe cases, dogs might suffer seizures.

If you suspect your dog ate marijuana, you should bring the pet to a professional who can assess and monitor their condition. And you should never try to induce vomiting.

The Pet Poison Helpline, which operates in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean, says they’ve seen a 448% increase in marijuana cases over the past six years.

Experts say you should never leave edibles in a spot where your pet can eat them, and if you’re worried about discarded joints on the street, you might consider a basket muzzle.

“I hope that people will take responsibility and discard their joints in a place where little dogs can’t get them,” Star said.

And then little Dazzle can stick to the right treats.

Copyright 2023 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

