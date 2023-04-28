Birthday Club
People facing homelessness receive free resources at community event in Evansville

By Brian Cissell
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many smiles at the Old National Events Plaza in downtown Evansville on Thursday.

People experiencing homelessness were able to receive haircuts, dental and vision exams and affordable housing resources all under one roof.

14 News Photojournalist Brian Cissell spoke with event organizers, as well as people who attended Thursday’s event.

