Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Over the Edge to hold fundraiser Saturday for children with terminal illnesses

Over the Edge to hold fundraiser Saturday for children with terminal illnesses
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This Saturday, over 170 brave people will rappel down the side of the CenterPoint Energy Building in Evansville for a good cause.

This event is all for Granted as part of their “Over the Edge” fundraiser, raising money to grant wishes for children with terminal illnesses.

Today, 14′s Mitch Carter went over the edge himself, and got to meet up with Granted board member Jeff Purdue after, who explained what Saturday will look like.

“Last year we had 110 rappelers,” says Purdue, “this year we have 174, we sold out.”

Each rappeler had to raise $1,000 to rappel, but Purdue says that money is what enables them to make dreams come true.

“This year we’ve already exceeded $300,000, and the number keeps going up,” explains Purdue, “what that means is, we’ll never have to turn away a Wish Child for a wish, which is just incredible.”

Purdue says not only do they grant wishes, but what makes their organization really special is they support the Wish Children and their families for life.

He says none of it’s possible without donors and the generosity he’s seem time and time again from the community for this event.

“I’ve said it a million times. We live in an incredible community, a generous community, a loving community,” says Purdue, “and they have just shown their love for these Granted Wish Children, and it just gives me goosebumps.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden commutes sentence of Evansville man
Manny Heaton
Funeral plans set for man killed in Warrick Co.
Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop
Woman facing several drug dealing charges after traffic stop
Authorities release identity of woman killed in Beaver Dam deadly crash
Authorities release identity of woman killed in Beaver Dam deadly crash
Jeremy Galloway
UPDATE: Former ISP trooper pleads guilty to arson

Latest News

Owensboro Health hosts impaired-driving deterrence event for students
Owensboro Health hosts impaired-driving deterrence event for students
14 News Investigates: Evansville Financial Crime detectives investigate boys basketball coach
14 News Investigates: Evansville detectives investigate scam involving basketball coach
Town of Chandler makes history with first female assistant police chief
Town of Chandler makes history with first female assistant police chief
Authorities release identity of woman killed in Beaver Dam deadly crash
Authorities release identity of woman killed in Beaver Dam deadly crash
Repairs moving forward at Boonville police station
Repairs moving forward at Boonville police station