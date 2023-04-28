Over the Edge to hold fundraiser Saturday for children with terminal illnesses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This Saturday, over 170 brave people will rappel down the side of the CenterPoint Energy Building in Evansville for a good cause.

This event is all for Granted as part of their “Over the Edge” fundraiser, raising money to grant wishes for children with terminal illnesses.

Today, 14′s Mitch Carter went over the edge himself, and got to meet up with Granted board member Jeff Purdue after, who explained what Saturday will look like.

“Last year we had 110 rappelers,” says Purdue, “this year we have 174, we sold out.”

Each rappeler had to raise $1,000 to rappel, but Purdue says that money is what enables them to make dreams come true.

“This year we’ve already exceeded $300,000, and the number keeps going up,” explains Purdue, “what that means is, we’ll never have to turn away a Wish Child for a wish, which is just incredible.”

Purdue says not only do they grant wishes, but what makes their organization really special is they support the Wish Children and their families for life.

He says none of it’s possible without donors and the generosity he’s seem time and time again from the community for this event.

“I’ve said it a million times. We live in an incredible community, a generous community, a loving community,” says Purdue, “and they have just shown their love for these Granted Wish Children, and it just gives me goosebumps.”

